IDF Intercepts Missile Near Eilat Amid Houthi Taunts

On Thursday the Israel Defense Force (IDF) successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that was launched toward the city of Eilat, located on Israel's southernmost border.

According to a post on social media platform X by OSINTdefender, IDF Rear Admiral and spokesman Daniel Hagari, the missile was intercepted by the Arrow air defense system more than 100 km from Israeli territory.

As a precautionary measure, the IDF activated alarms around Eilat.

"What is happening in Eilat?" taunted a said to be senior leader from the Houthi rebel group in Yemen on X.

While the origin of the missile remains unknown, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels possess advanced weaponry, including short-range ballistic missiles.

Last month the group launched a missile at Israel, which was intercepted outside Earth's atmosphere, marking the first known instance of combat in space, the Telegraph reported.

This incident follows a separate confrontation on Wednesday, where the Houthi rebels shot down a U.S. Reaper drone. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, with questions arising about whether the unmanned surveillance craft was flying over Yemen or in international airspace when it was targeted.

Though unconfirmed, video footage released by the Houthi rebels appeared to show the drone being brought down by a surface-to-air missile. This recent clash came on the heels of another episode less than three weeks ago in which the USS Carney destroyer intercepted three cruise missiles and multiple drones launched by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen, as confirmed by U.S. officials.

Yahya Sare'e, a spokesperson for the Houthi rebels, issued a statement on X last week vowing to continue the attacks until Israel puts an end to its ground campaign and airstrikes against Palestinians in Gaza.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.