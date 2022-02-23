Idaho Joins 21 Other States Cutting NSBA Ties Over 'Domestic Terrorism' Letter

The Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) voted to cancel its membership with the National School Board Association on Monday, joining at least 21 states severing ties.

"While we continue to believe there is a value in a national association of school boards, our primary obligation is to advocate for Idaho students to have quality public schools no matter their zip code," an ISBA press release read. "We are unable to advocate for Idaho students if we are continuously held accountable for the actions of NSBA. As such, we feel the NSBA is unable to meet the needs requested by the ISBA Executive Board at this time and has a long way to restore a culture of transparency."

The ISBA's decision came after a letter issued by the NSBA to the Justice Department, which argued parents at school board meetings were comparable to domestic terrorists.

In the letter, Attorney General Merrick Garland was prompted to issue a memorandum to the FBI to investigate cases of domestic terrorism against school officials. According to the New York Post, it later appeared the White House was "actively engaged" with NSBA before the letter.

After the incident had occurred, the NSBA issued an apology, but it was not enough to stop some 20-or-so states from either distancing themselves from the institution or cutting ties altogether.

Since then, the Parents Defending Education reports 29 states have distanced themselves from the letter, they include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Additionally, 21 states have cut ties completely with the NSBA, they include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"It turns out it isn't a good idea to label parents as 'domestic terrorists,'" Corey DeAngelis, the Director of Research at the American Federation for Children, told Fox News.

"This swift backlash shows that parents can have real power if they band together," DeAngelis added. "The government school establishment overplayed its hand over the past two years and awakened a sleeping giant: parents who want more of a say in their children's education.

"Parents are the new special interest group in town, and they aren't going away any time soon. Politicians from all parties would be wise to listen to parents going forward."