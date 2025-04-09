Idaho First to Enforce Ban on Vaccine Mandates

Idaho this summer will become the first state in the country to enforce a ban on vaccine mandates, reflecting a growing skepticism of immunizations among Americans.

GOP Gov. Brad Little recently signed a bill prohibiting schools, businesses, and government entities from denying services or admission to people who have not received a "medical intervention," described as vaccines, a procedure or medication, reports Axios on Wednesday.

He vetoed a similar bill in March, however, saying the measure would have infringed on parental freedom and hindered the ability of schools to send home students suffering from contagious illnesses.

But state lawmakers revised the bill to clarify the new policy would be subject to existing requirements in school districts, and now, the bill will go into effect on July 1.

The move comes while more than a dozen states have introduced bills banning medical intervention requirements or restricting the use of some vaccines, including mRNA shots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho already has had the highest rate of kindergarten-aged children with vaccine exemptions during the 2023-24 school year.

Richard Hughes, a professor of vaccine law at George Washington University and a partner at Epstein, Becker & Green, said the law is "probably the best that could be done to make sure that mandates were preserved" in Idaho.

The state's separate parental rights law will undermine vaccine requirements continuing under the legislation, which could spark the "beginning of an era of vaccine mandate policy and litigation," Hughes added.

Idaho is one of three states debating whether to ban mRNA vaccines. No states have yet passed that policy.