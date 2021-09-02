Flooding in Ida's Wake Snarls US Northeast Travel

United Airlines on Thursday suspended operations at New Jersey's Newark Liberty airport, while U.S. passenger railroad service Amtrak canceled trains throughout the Northeast due to Hurricane Ida's remnants which caused floods in the U.S. Northeast.

United, the largest carrier at the New York City area airport, said it expected to resume flights by Thursday afternoon.

Rival American Airlines has also experienced delays and cancellations at the Newark airport, while Delta Air Lines said it has seen roughly 80 cancellations across New York City area airports.

FlightAware, an aviation tracking site, reported 203 canceled departing Newark flights and 195 arriving flights.

Flooding killed area at least nine people, swept away cars and submerged New York City subway lines as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the area.

Flooding halted traffic on some major roads and highways in Northeastern states. The New York State Police said traffic was diverted because of flooding on some highways and exit ramps; flooding also hit major Philadelphia-area roads.

Amtrak said all regional service between Washington and Boston has been canceled for the remainder of Thursday.

The railroad said Empire Service was canceled on Thursday between Albany, New York, and New York City.

Nearly all New Jersey Transit rail service remains suspended except for the Atlantic City line.

New Jersey Transit bus service is continuing but riders were told to "expect significant statewide delays, cancellations and extensive detours due to severe flooding and multiple vehicles blocking roadways."

In New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees subway, bus and commuter rail, said "service across our system is extremely limited as we work to recover from last night's heavy rainfall and flooding."