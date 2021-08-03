'Iceberg' Collapse Hospitalizes Titanic Museum Visitors

Tourists visiting Tennessee's Titanic museum were hospitalized after being struck by an iceberg.

Those harmed were taken to the hospital after the museum's iceberg model collapsed on them.

"Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge," owner Mary Kellogg Joslyn wrote on Monday.

"Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries," she added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends."

The museum, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, since 2010, was closed following the incident.

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind. We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld," she concluded.

So far, no details have revealed how the structure collapsed. The museum's website indicates it holds more than 400 artifacts from the RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912 after it hit an iceberg. The website states that tourists get to "touch a real iceberg" while reaching "their hands into 28-degree water."

The museum, however, could not be reached for further comment on the matter.