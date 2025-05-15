WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ice | southern border | illegal crossings | trump

CBP Acting Commissioner: Illegal Crossings Down 99%

By    |   Thursday, 15 May 2025 11:54 AM EDT

Illegal border crossings are down 99% in less than four months under President Donald Trump, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP Acting Commissioner Pete Flores, during an appropriations hearing Thursday, also told lawmakers the main passageway to the U.S.-Mexico border has seen traffic drop 99.5%, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Traditional migrant corridors are seeing historically low numbers," Flores said, according to his statement provided to the Homeland Security subcommittee. "For example, the number of migrants passing through the Darien Gap in Panama decreased 99.5% from 36,841 in March 2024 to 194 in March of 2025."

The Examiner added that Flores planned to tell members the crisis of the crime gang "coyotes," who transport children across the border, essentially has ended.

"Starting Jan. 21, 2025, immigration processing actions at ports of entry decreased by 99% compared to the same time frame in 2024," Flores said, according to his statement provided to the Homeland Security subcommittee.

"Office of Field Operations saw a 93% decrease in inadmissibility encounters at southwest border ports of entry, including a 94% decrease in unaccompanied alien children."

Flores, who said the Trump administration is working hard to construct new barriers at the southern border, added that drug trafficking across the border is down but continues to happen.

The Examiner reported that Flores' remarks suggested migrants have received Trump's message that the border is closed to illegal aliens and pointed to the assistance from Latin American allies in dealing with the migrant crisis.

NBC News reported CBP data shows that unauthorized crossings at the southern border have plummeted, with little more than 12,000 attempted in April.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported tighter controls by the U.S. and Mexico, along with Trump's moves to shut down legal immigration pathways, has brought migrant crossings to all but a standstill.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Illegal border crossings are down 99% in less than four months under President Donald Trump, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP Acting Commissioner Pete Flores, during an appropriations hearing Thursday...
ice, southern border, illegal crossings, trump
303
2025-54-15
Thursday, 15 May 2025 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved