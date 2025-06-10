Anti-ICE LA Protester Seen Handing Out Tactical Gear

A person in Los Angeles was seen handing out tactical gear to people protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement's presence in the area.

The unidentified large individual was seen dispersing what appeared to be riot shields and gas masks from the back of a pickup truck Monday afternoon, the New York Post reported.

Some of the protesters wore masks as they accepted the equipment just steps from downtown federal buildings.

In footage shown by Fox11, rioters were seen running toward the truck to grab the masks, which sported the brand "Bionic Shield."

"This is a worrying sight," Fox11 anchor Elex Michaelson said.

"This is troublemakers. You don’t put on a mask unless you have a plan of not wanting somebody to see your face. This is concerning."

The scene occurred despite official claims that protests remained largely peaceful, Fox 11 reported.

The media outlet added that reporters on the ground described protesters doing burnouts, tagging sidewalks, and climbing light poles as riot gear was passed around. No local police were visible at the time, though National Guard troops were outside the nearby federal buildings.

The person seen handing out the tactical gear was reported to be a woman.

President Donald Trump ordered another 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to help protect federal workers amid protests aimed at ICE's enforcement of immigration laws.

Trump doubled the number of Guard troops being deployed soon after the first wave of 2,000 began arriving Sunday.

Democrat Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., claimed Trump was putting public safety at risk by adding military personnel.

Border czar Tom Homan told CNN on Monday night that violence will not prevent ICE officials from doing their jobs of enforcing immigration law.

"They'll continue every day, not only in California, Los Angeles, they're gonna continue every city across the country – we have teams throughout the country that are out there looking for those in the country," Homan told CNN.

"We're in every city and country, and ICE is going to be out every single day and will continue to be there regardless what's happening in L.A."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.