ICE Nabs 16 More 'Worst of the Worst' in Ill. Operation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents have arrested more than 800 illegal aliens in Illinois during Operation Midway Blitz, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The operation — which targets criminal illegal aliens living in Chicago or other areas of Illinois — began Sept. 8, DHS said, in honor of 20-year-old Katie Abraham who was killed in January in a drunken driving hit-and-run crash that was allegedly caused by an illegal alien.

"During Operation Midway Blitz, DHS law enforcement has made more than 800 arrests across Illinois," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "The Trump administration will not allow violent criminals or repeat offenders to terrorize our neighborhoods or victimize our children and innocent Americans."

"We will not allow sanctuary politicians or violent rioters to stop us from enforcing the law and arresting pedophiles, murderers, gang members, rapists, and domestic abusers from American communities," she added.

DHS said that anti-immigration enforcement protesters threatened to "shoot ICE" outside the Broadview ICE processing center recently as law enforcement officers continued the Illinois operation by apprehending illegal aliens with a range of criminal convictions.

According to DHS, the 16 "worst of the worst" illegal aliens arrested during Operation Midway Blitz thus far include:

Cristobal Carias Masin, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador: Convicted of statutory rape, fraud, and aggravated felony. Pending charges include assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Stefan Cseve, a criminal illegal alien from Austria: Convicted of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, numerous sexual predator in a public park offenses, child sex offender loitering. Cseve is in violation of the sex offender registry and is currently charged with murder and rape or sexual abuse of a minor.

Wajciech Janik, a criminal illegal alien from Poland: Arrested for DUI and strong-arm aggravated assault against a family member.

Eduardo Sandoval-Secundino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of two counts of driving under the influence of liquor and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony charge of carrying a handgun while in possession of methamphetamine.

Arminas Lubianskas, a criminal illegal alien from Lithuania: Previously arrested for burglary and has overstayed his visa that expired in 2016.

Pedro Juan Avalos-Quezada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon, driving under the influence of liquor, trespassing, and a traffic offense.

Ricardo Pichardo-Zambrano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of theft and use of a vehicle in another crime, as well as illegal entry.

Carlos Rene Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras: Convicted on two counts of illegal reentry and was previously removed three times.

Refugio Ramirez-Larios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of weapon offense, crimes against a person, concealing homicidal death, traffic offenses, felony possession of a weapon, and possession of cocaine.

Angel Galindo Viveros, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of armed carjacking, armed criminal action, driving a vehicle without a license, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery, and a traffic offense.

Yushell Alejandro Yin Del Toro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of domestic violence, battery, and two counts of resisting an officer. Has two pending charges of assault.

Erick Antonio Huerta-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of driving under the influence of liquor and a traffic offense. Has a pending charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

Yeik Michelle Ramirez-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of armed robbery with a firearm.

Juan Jose Sanchez-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of possession of cocaine.

Alejandro Bernal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of larceny, property damage, shoplifting, two counts of trespassing, and illegal reentry.

Blanca Cecillia Sanchez-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela: Is a confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member.