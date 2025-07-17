Report: ICE Arrests of 'Noncriminals' Rose in June

The arrests of people without criminal charges or convictions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement rose sharply in June, according to newly obtained data by Axios.

People without criminal charges or convictions made up an average of 47% of daily ICE arrests in early June, up from about 21% in early May, before the Trump administration tripled ICE's arrest quota — telling ICE to arrest 3,000 people a day, up from 1,000, Axios reported.

The average number of daily arrests for those with charges or convictions also increased in early June but not to the same degree, according to Axios.

Overall, ICE reported an average of 930 daily arrests, according to data obtained by the UC Berkeley School of Law's Deportation Data Project via Freedom of Information Act requests and based on seven-day trailing averages, Axios reported.

"The media continues to peddle this false narrative that ICE is not targeting criminal illegal aliens," Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said to Axios. "The official data tells the true story: 70% of ICE arrests were criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges. Additionally, many illegal aliens categorized as 'non-criminals' are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members and more — they just don't have a rap sheet in the U.S. This deceptive 'non-criminal' categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public."