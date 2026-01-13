WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ice | minnesota | lawsuit | operation metro surge

Federal Judge Signals Decision Soon in Minnesota ICE Lawsuit

By    |   Tuesday, 13 January 2026 03:30 PM EST

A federal judge in Minneapolis is expected to rule as early as Thursday evening or Friday morning in a lawsuit challenging Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity tied to "Operation Metro Surge," a large-scale immigration enforcement effort in the Twin Cities metro area.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, sued the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, seeking limits on the operation, arguing federal agents violated constitutional protections during enforcement actions.

The case intensified following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, an incident that prompted protests and condemnation from local Democratic leaders.

At a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Politico reported that  Judge Kate Menendez questioned whether ICE agents may lawfully stop vehicles that are following them while obeying traffic laws, and whether officers can draw firearms on motorists absent evidence of a crime.

The judge appeared skeptical of efforts to impose a statewide injunction or to provisionally certify a class at this stage of the case.

Instead, she signaled that any potential ruling could be limited to "Operation Metro Surge" or to the seven counties that make up the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

The next procedural question before the court is whether plaintiffs and the Department of Justice must provide video evidence from specific arrests before a ruling on a preliminary injunction is issued.

Judge Menendez indicated she may require that material before deciding whether to impose restrictions on federal agents' conduct.

The enforcement operation represents one of the largest federal immigration actions undertaken in Minnesota in recent years.

Critics say it has escalated tensions between federal authorities and local governments that oppose aggressive immigration enforcement. Federal enforcement leaders defend the operation as lawful and necessary.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal judge in Minneapolis is expected to rule as early as Thursday evening or Friday morning in a lawsuit challenging Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity tied to "Operation Metro Surge."
ice, minnesota, lawsuit, operation metro surge
293
2026-30-13
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 03:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved