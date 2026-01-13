Federal Judge Signals Decision Soon in Minnesota ICE Lawsuit

A federal judge in Minneapolis is expected to rule as early as Thursday evening or Friday morning in a lawsuit challenging Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity tied to "Operation Metro Surge," a large-scale immigration enforcement effort in the Twin Cities metro area.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, sued the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, seeking limits on the operation, arguing federal agents violated constitutional protections during enforcement actions.

The case intensified following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, an incident that prompted protests and condemnation from local Democratic leaders.

At a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Politico reported that Judge Kate Menendez questioned whether ICE agents may lawfully stop vehicles that are following them while obeying traffic laws, and whether officers can draw firearms on motorists absent evidence of a crime.

The judge appeared skeptical of efforts to impose a statewide injunction or to provisionally certify a class at this stage of the case.

Instead, she signaled that any potential ruling could be limited to "Operation Metro Surge" or to the seven counties that make up the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

The next procedural question before the court is whether plaintiffs and the Department of Justice must provide video evidence from specific arrests before a ruling on a preliminary injunction is issued.

Judge Menendez indicated she may require that material before deciding whether to impose restrictions on federal agents' conduct.

The enforcement operation represents one of the largest federal immigration actions undertaken in Minnesota in recent years.

Critics say it has escalated tensions between federal authorities and local governments that oppose aggressive immigration enforcement. Federal enforcement leaders defend the operation as lawful and necessary.