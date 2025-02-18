WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ice | migrants | immigration | missouri | legislation | bounty hunters

Mo. Senator: Migrant Bounty Hunters Gaining Traction

By    |   Tuesday, 18 February 2025 04:48 PM EST

Support is growing nationwide to employ bounty hunters to track down illegal immigrants in an effort to aid federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, a Missouri state senator told Newsweek.

Proposed legislation in Missouri and Mississippi would reward bounty hunters $1,000 for each deportation, a concept that is gaining traction, state Sen. David Gregory told the outlet for a story published Tuesday.

"I'm finding a tremendous amount of support. It's actually gaining support across the country," Gregory told Newsweek.

Gregory introduced Senate Bill 72 on Dec. 1 that would, among other things, allow bond agents to apprehend illegal immigrants.

Mississippi Attorney General Matthew Barton followed last month with support for House Bill 1484 that would "allow certified bounty hunters to assist in identifying and reporting illegal aliens," also paying $1,000 for each facilitated deportation.

"The federal government, ICE, has been asking, in fact, begging for support from the state and local law enforcement officers across the entire country. So part of this bill is the framework that requires that cooperation, No. 1," Gregory told Newsweek.

"But No. 2, what we're looking for is some sort of supplement, some sort of augmentation to the program, because a lot of major cities across the country are short on police. We're already short. We're already overwhelmed."

Barton told Newsmax last month that his state's legislation is "like Crime Stoppers on steroids."

"It will be vetted just like any other tip and any other crime category. If that information proves worthwhile, then authorities can authorize the detention of a certain individual, and bounty hunters that are licensed with the state, as well as peace officers, would be eligible to assist ICE in making these initial detainments and hold them until the federal government shows up to take over," Barton told Newsmax on Jan. 27.

In Missouri, SB 72 would also create the "Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program Fund," which would be funded by the General Assembly.

However, Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson, a Republican, said there is no appetite for a bounty program and gave the bill little chance of passing in the GOP-controlled Missouri  Legislature.

"We are committed to making sure that we have legal immigration but that we don't tolerate illegal immigration," Patterson said Jan. 30. "I have not heard any enthusiasm from our members about doing any sort of bounty. I don't think that's something that you're going to see on this side."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Support is growing nationwide to employ bounty hunters to track down illegal immigrants in an effort to aid federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, a Missouri state senator told Newsweek.
ice, migrants, immigration, missouri, legislation, bounty hunters
405
2025-48-18
Tuesday, 18 February 2025 04:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved