Mo. Senator: Migrant Bounty Hunters Gaining Traction

Support is growing nationwide to employ bounty hunters to track down illegal immigrants in an effort to aid federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, a Missouri state senator told Newsweek.

Proposed legislation in Missouri and Mississippi would reward bounty hunters $1,000 for each deportation, a concept that is gaining traction, state Sen. David Gregory told the outlet for a story published Tuesday.

"I'm finding a tremendous amount of support. It's actually gaining support across the country," Gregory told Newsweek.

Gregory introduced Senate Bill 72 on Dec. 1 that would, among other things, allow bond agents to apprehend illegal immigrants.

Mississippi Attorney General Matthew Barton followed last month with support for House Bill 1484 that would "allow certified bounty hunters to assist in identifying and reporting illegal aliens," also paying $1,000 for each facilitated deportation.

"The federal government, ICE, has been asking, in fact, begging for support from the state and local law enforcement officers across the entire country. So part of this bill is the framework that requires that cooperation, No. 1," Gregory told Newsweek.

"But No. 2, what we're looking for is some sort of supplement, some sort of augmentation to the program, because a lot of major cities across the country are short on police. We're already short. We're already overwhelmed."

Barton told Newsmax last month that his state's legislation is "like Crime Stoppers on steroids."

"It will be vetted just like any other tip and any other crime category. If that information proves worthwhile, then authorities can authorize the detention of a certain individual, and bounty hunters that are licensed with the state, as well as peace officers, would be eligible to assist ICE in making these initial detainments and hold them until the federal government shows up to take over," Barton told Newsmax on Jan. 27.

In Missouri, SB 72 would also create the "Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program Fund," which would be funded by the General Assembly.

However, Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson, a Republican, said there is no appetite for a bounty program and gave the bill little chance of passing in the GOP-controlled Missouri Legislature.

"We are committed to making sure that we have legal immigration but that we don't tolerate illegal immigration," Patterson said Jan. 30. "I have not heard any enthusiasm from our members about doing any sort of bounty. I don't think that's something that you're going to see on this side."