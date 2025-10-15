Dems Have Plan to Rein in ICE if They Win Midterms

House Democrats plan to rein in an agency they claim has lost accountability under President Donald Trump's administration, Newsweek reported Wednesday.

With control of Congress still up for grabs for the 2026 midterms, Democrats plan to use the public perception of the Department of Homeland Security and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers under their command as a key campaign issue.

House Homeland Security Committee Democrats plan to introduce new transparency and accountability rules in response to criticism of the agency's tactics and detainee treatment.

Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., told the outlet that some options are withholding funding from ICE unless the agency can adhere to Democrats' proposed guidelines.

"I would imagine that there's going to be conditions put on funding for the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that these accountability measures are put into place and enforceable," he said.

"If Democrats take control of the committee, I think you will see a robust set of guardrails being passed through the Congress to ensure accountability," Magaziner added.

The Rhode Island Democrat explained that this plan would require ICE agents to adhere to the same standards as local police officers, such as prohibiting masks, mandating body cameras, displaying visible badge numbers and ensuring that anyone detained by ICE receives due process before a judge, with the opportunity to present their case prior to deportation.

"If there are illegal orders that have been given to ICE agents or to others involved in the immigration system, we need to know that. And so should we take back the majority, and I believe that we will, we will be well positioned to put accountability into place," Magaziner added.

Fellow Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was confident his party would reclaim the House and use the opportunity to hold ICE "to account."

"I agree with Congressman Magaziner, when Democrats retake control of the House in 2027, we will ensure the executive branch is held to account and not only follows the Constitution, but also any laws passed by Congress," Thompson told Newsweek.

Republicans on the committee contend that increasing oversight of ICE would compromise national security, while Democrats argue their proposed reforms are designed to rebuild public trust and ensure the agency functions within constitutional limits. The resulting power shift could significantly alter how the federal government monitors its own agencies.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., who serves as the House Homeland Security Committee chairman, said the Democrats' plan will erode the significant progress the GOP has made on national security.

"If Democrats were to gain control and return to their efforts to defund or undermine these agencies, it would be misguided and dangerous," he said.