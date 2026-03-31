DHS: ICE at Marine Graduations for Security, Not Arrests

Immigration officers "will not be making arrests" while present at Marine Corps graduation events this week, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson.

The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, website confirmed that federal law enforcement personnel, including immigration officials, will be stationed at access points during Recruit Family and Graduation Days as part of heightened security measures tied to ongoing global tensions.

According to the Marine Corps, the move is aimed at strengthening "force protection measures" and streamlining entry procedures at the base, which hosts thousands of visitors for graduation ceremonies nearly year-round.

Officials emphasized that the presence of federal personnel is focused on screening and security, not enforcement actions.

A DHS spokesperson told NBC News that "ICE will not be making arrests" at the events, pushing back on speculation that families of recruits could face detention.

The additional precautions come as the United States remains engaged in an escalating conflict in the Middle East, prompting military installations to tighten security nationwide.

Visitors attending graduation events are now required to present REAL ID-compliant identification, U.S. passports, or birth certificates to gain entry.

Officials said the enhanced screening is necessary to ensure the safety of recruits, families, and base personnel during a time of increased global threat.

While the presence of immigration officers has drawn attention, military officials stressed that coordination with federal partners is standard practice when security concerns rise, even if this level of involvement is unusual for graduation events.

"This is the first time in recent memory" that federal law enforcement has supported access operations at Parris Island in this capacity, NBC News reported, citing a spokesperson, underscoring the seriousness of the current threat environment.

Graduation ceremonies mark the culmination of a demanding 13-week training program, during which Marine recruits have limited or no contact with their families. The events are considered a milestone moment for service members and their loved ones.

Officials are urging visitors to come prepared with proper documentation and to allow extra time for screening.

The move highlights the Trump administration's broader emphasis on both national security and immigration enforcement.

As tensions abroad continue to drive heightened vigilance at home, the Marine Corps is making clear that protecting its installations and personnel remains paramount while still allowing families to celebrate one of the proudest moments in a Marine's journey.