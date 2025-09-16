ICE Offers Jobs to More Than 18K

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently has made tentative job offers to more than 18,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) applicants.

This follows earlier ICE reports that more than 150,000 people have applied to work with the agency.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a release that "Americans are answering their country's call to serve and help remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our country."

ICE describes a "robust package" of benefits and incentives that applicants may be eligible for when looking at a job involving federal law enforcement. First on that list is a signing bonus of up to $50,000.

Others include everything from student loan repayment and forgiveness options to enhanced retirement benefits.

The Trump administration is especially interested in hiring people who may have retired from an enforcement-related position. "Your experience and unwavering commitment are critically needed to secure our communities and uphold our laws."

ICE has sharply increased its enforcement operations under President Donald Trump, emphasizing the removal of what DHS calls the "worst of the worst" illegal aliens. Across the country, agents have also targeted alleged MS-13 operatives, child sex offenders, and others described as public safety threats.

The agency has also moved to expand its detention infrastructure — planning tens of billions in contracts, including tent facilities and private operators — to accommodate more detainees as daily arrest targets rise.

But the push is not without its difficulties. Legal challenges are mounting, resulting in numerous court injunctions inhibiting ICE's ability to carry out broad arrests, especially in areas with strong legal or political resistance. In addition, even though arrests have surged, deportations lag, often because of immigration court backlogs or pending asylum claims, which prevent swift removals.

In the midst of claims of government overreach, Noem went to Chicago on Tuesday to observe a new push of ICE enforcement in the area. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have been sharply critical of the move. Tensions there increased Friday after an ICE agent fired at a man who tried to drive over him. The agent was caught and dragged by the vehicle until he shot and killed the driver.