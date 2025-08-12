ICE Receives Over 100K Applications in 2 Weeks

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it has received more than 100,000 applications in less than two weeks.

"Our country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration's failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. "This is a defining moment in our nation's history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland."

Noem announced ICE had waived its age limits for new applicants to allow more people to qualify. All ICE law enforcement recruits are required to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test.

ICE is offering new incentives including a maximum $50,000 signing bonus.

Actor Dean Cain, who played Superman on "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" told Newsmax last week he had begun working for ICE.

"The way they're going after our ICE agents now is causing me to step up and stand shoulder to shoulder with them," Cain said.

Cain said ICE agents are on the front line of protection for America.

"These are wonderful, hardworking, everyday Americans of all ethnicities and all religions, and they do an incredible job keeping us safe. They're being attacked and vilified now, and people need to step up and stand shoulder to shoulder with them, and that's exactly what I'm doing," he said.