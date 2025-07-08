Charges Move Forward Against Milwaukee Judge Who Helped Illegal Avoid ICE

A federal magistrate judge in Wisconsin refused to recommend the dismissal of criminal charges against a Milwaukee judge accused of helping an illegal alien avoid being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The magistrate's decision is not final. It amounts to a procedural legal recommendation to the U.S. District Court judge who is handling the case, according to Courthouse News.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and handcuffed by FBI agents in April following an incident where ICE agents were attempting to locate and arrest an illegal alien who was set to appear before Judge Dugan. The ICE agents claimed the judge helped shield the man they sought and tried to help him avoid capture.

Dugan is charged with obstruction and intentionally concealing an individual set for deportation. Both are felonies.

Courthouse News reported, while claiming the government's description of what happened that day was wrong, Judge Dugan's request for the charges to be dismissed amounted to her having immunity from charges simply because she is a judge.

The magistrate agreed with the government's position that "There is no firmly established absolute judicial immunity barring criminal prosecution of judges for judicial acts."

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman is the primary judge handling the case and is expected to review the magistrate's recommendation and issue a final decision within the next few weeks. The Judge was suspended from her duties by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court pending disposition of the case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was outraged when she learned of the incident.

"What has happened to our judiciary is beyond me," she said. "The [judges] are deranged is all I can think of. I think some of these judges think that they are beyond and above the law."

Democratic Party leaders in Wisconsin spoke out against Dugan's arrest, claiming it was an overreach by the Trump administration, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.