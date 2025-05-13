WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ice | judge | misconduct | newton | immigrant

Mass. Judge Who Blocked ICE Arrest Gets 'Misconduct' Hearing Date

By    |   Tuesday, 13 May 2025 05:35 PM EDT

The Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct has set a hearing date of June 9 for a judge accused of blocking a federal agent attempting to arrest an illegal immigrant.

The incident happened in 2018 at the courtroom of Judge Shelly Joseph in Newton, Massachusetts, on the west side of Boston.

The commission posted a detailed 111-page document that specifies the charges against Judge Joseph, including the details surrounding the incident at the courthouse.

Judge Joseph was recently denied on a motion to dismiss the charges against her by an appeals court, which ruled her request to be "premature" and refuted the claim that she had "absolute judicial immunity."

According to the Commission filing against the judge, the charges include:

- willful judicial misconduct

- conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice

- conduct unbecoming a judicial officer

- failing to comply with the law

- failing to avoid impropriety

- failing to uphold and apply the law

The incident leading to the charges involved a twice-deported illegal immigrant who was guided out of the court as the judge coached a court clerk to redirect an ICE agent who was there to make the arrest.

MassLive reported the case has similarities to a recent case involving a Wisconsin judge accused of trying to help an illegal immigrant avoid capture at a courthouse in the Milwaukee area.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct has set a hearing date of June 9 for a judge accused of blocking a federal agent attempting to arrest an illegal immigrant.
ice, judge, misconduct, newton, immigrant
225
2025-35-13
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 05:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved