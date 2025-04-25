ICE to House Detainees in Miami 'Tent City'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Miami, Florida, have erected a tent large enough to house hundreds of detainees who ICE will move into the structure on Friday, The Washington Post reports.

The tent, which was set up at the Krome North Service Processing Center in Miami, includes cots, televisions, and ventilation, according to Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, D-Fla., who toured the area on Thursday and described the scene as a "tent city" in an interview with the Post.

"Most of the people who I saw, and most of the people we ran into are not criminals," the congresswoman said. "They are just people who have been here working and are undocumented. That's the sad part about it."

Wilson was also told by an ICE representative that the tent can house 200 people on the downstairs level and 200 on the upstairs level.

She said in a press conference after her tour: "It's going to get worse, so every time this facility gets crowded, in order to stay in compliance, they're going to have to build another one, and it only takes 14 days."

Wilson added, "And so what they said to us was, as new detainees come in, they try to ship people out, but they can't keep up with the pace because of the Laken Riley Act."

ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.