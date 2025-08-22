ICE Arrests Brother of Illegal Who Killed 3 in Florida Crash

The Department of Homeland Security reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested the brother of an illegal alien truck driver who caused the deaths of three people in a Florida crash.

Agents arrested 25-year-old Harneet Singh, identified by ICE as an illegal alien from India, who was riding as a passenger in an 18-wheeler driven by his brother, who made an illegal U-turn, causing a horrific crash on the Florida Turnpike that left three people dead.

Harjinder Singh, Harneet's brother and driver of the truck, is being detained and is facing three counts of vehicular homicide. Florida State Troopers issued an ICE detainer for Harinder Singh after they worked cooperatively with ICE and determined he was in the U.S. illegally.

Dave Kerner, executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, said in a release that "The actions taken by the defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal." Kerner said that Harinder Singh would be deported following the conclusion of the criminal charges against him.

The driver's brother, Harneet Singh, was encountered by Border Patrol agents in May of 2023, according to DHS, but was released into the country under the immigration policies of former President Joe Biden.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in response to the crash, "Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom's California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver's License - this state of governance is asinine."

DHS did not release any additional information about the immigration enforcement status of the driver's brother.