ICE Director: Masks Worn to Combat Doxing

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Todd Lyons defended the use of masks worn by his officers during operations to apprehend illegal migrants.

While leaving a Monday press conference to announce the results of a major Massachusetts operation, reporters yelled questions about ICE agents wearing masks. Lyons bolted back to the podium and spoke about a recent operation in Los Angeles, California, where "ICE agents were doxed."

"People are out there taking photos of the [officers'] names, their faces, and posting them online with death threats to their family and themselves," an obviously agitated Lyons said in Boston. "So, I'm sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I'm not going to let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line, their family on the line because people don't like what immigration enforcement is.

"They are wearing those masks because we ran an operation with the Secret Service. We arrested someone that was going online, taking their photos, posting their families... their kids' Instagram, their kids' Facebooks... and targeting them.

"So, let me ask, is that the issue here, that we're just upset about the masks, or is anyone upset about the fact that ICE officers' families were labeled terrorists?"

On Friday, masked ICE agents armed and in tactical gear carried out a warrant at a San Diego, California, restaurant, FOX 5 News reported. At least two people were taken into ICE custody.

San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera used Instagram to say: "This isn't safety. It's state-sponsored terrorism."

The Department of Homeland Security reposted Elo-Rivera's message, saying that likening ICE to terrorists was "sickening," The Washington Times reported.

Lyons appeared at the Boston press conference to announce nearly 1,500 arrests in the region as part of a month-long "surge operation."

Many of those arrested as part of "Operation Patriot" are accused of murder, drug trafficking, sex offenses, and being fugitives from their homeland, Lyons said.

"It's long past time to remove these dangerous criminals from their community," he added.