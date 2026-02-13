ICE Unveils $38.3B Detention Expansion Plan

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is advancing a sweeping overhaul of its detention system, unveiling a $38.3 billion plan to expand capacity nationwide and support what the agency describes as sustained mass deportation operations.

In a Thursday memo titled the "ICE Detention Reengineering Initiative," the agency said it will fully implement a detention model by the end of fiscal 2026, increasing total bed capacity to 92,600 beds.

The initiative calls for the acquisition and renovation of eight large-scale detention centers, 16 processing sites and 10 existing turnkey facilities where Enforcement and Removal Operations already operate.

ICE said the estimated $38.3 billion cost will be funded through congressional allocations under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

According to the memo, the new facilities are intended to streamline detention and removal operations while reducing the total number of contracted facilities in use.

The agency said the revamped network will increase bed space, enhance custody management and "effectuate mass deportations."

The plan comes as ICE ramps up enforcement staffing.

The agency said a surge-hiring effort has added 12,000 law enforcement officers and that additional detention capacity will be necessary to sustain anticipated increases in arrests in 2026. ICE plans to activate all facilities by Nov. 30.

Under the new model, large-scale detention facilities will be designed to hold 7,000 to 10,000 detainees for average stays of less than 60 days, serving as primary locations for international removals.

Regional processing centers will house 1,000 to 1,500 detainees for shorter stays of three to seven days, functioning as staging sites for transfers or removals.

ICE said all facilities will comply with its National Detention Standards and applicable federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act.

The agency said engineering reviews determined that existing utilities, including water, wastewater, and power systems, are sufficient to support the expanded operations, with contingency plans such as micro-grids and battery storage available if needed.

The memo also lists a proposed site in Merrimack, N.H.

The 324,395-square-foot facility would have a projected bed capacity of 400 to 600 detainees.

ICE said the new sites are intended to serve as the agency's long-term detention solution.