ICE Reopens Immigration Facility in New Jersey

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced they are reopening a detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

ICE said it reached an agreement with the owner of Delaney Hill Facility to use the 1,000-bed spot as an immigration processing and detention center.

"This detention center is the first to open under the new administration," said acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello. "The location near an international airport streamlines logistics and helps facilitate the timely processing of individuals in our custody as we pursue President [Donald] Trump's mandate to arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens from our communities."

ICE said the facility will expand its capacity in the Northeast, enhancing the agency's ability to manage the region's growing enforcement and removal operations.

Delaney Hall is located next to the Essex County Correctional Facility and previously was used as an immigration facility in the 2010s. The center is expected to open by the end of June, the New Jersey Monitor reported, citing an earnings call from GEO Group, which owns the facility.

ICE will pay GEO Group $60 million a year for the next 15 years — a total of $900 million — to use Delaney Hall, the New York Post reported.

A New Jersey law that bans ICE from opening jails specifically for immigrants in the state was deemed partially unconstitutional by a federal judge in 2023, the New York Post said.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said reopening Delaney Hall will not secure the border.

"No company should be profiting off of the separation of families and our broken immigration system," said Kim. "Reopening Delaney Hall won't secure the border or fix our immigration system. We need to focus on solutions, not padding the pockets of corporations."