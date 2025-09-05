Chicago Area Protesters 'Unapologetically' Blocking ICE Facility

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in the Chicago suburb of Broadview drew a crowd of protesters who began blocking vehicles entering the site Friday, according to Fox32 TV.

One of the protesters told the station, "We're hoping to literally stop the processes happening here, like very unapologetically."

The protester, who identified herself as Akeisha Lee, said, "We believe this place has no place in our community and we want to say as community members we're not for it."

Fox32 reported the activity began around 9 a.m. No violence or physical altercations have been reported. However, the protesters successfully blocked a vehicle from entering the Broadview ICE facility. The driver reportedly wore a mask and was also partially shrouded by a hood.

The ICE processing site is about 10 miles due west of downtown Chicago and just north of the popular Brookfield Zoo.

The station reported that protesters began setting up tents around the perimeter of the site, but local police moved in and removed the tents.

Chicago has been targeted by President Donald Trump as a prime location for enhanced government immigration and crime enforcement. He's regularly mentioned the potential of deploying National Guard troops to the area to assist with protecting U.S. government assets and enforcement in general.

Broadview Village Mayor Katrina Thompson issued a notice to residents on Tuesday that she had been told by federal officials that "a large-scale enforcement campaign will soon be underway." She wrote that "the Immigration facility located on Beach Street will serve as the primary processing location for this operation, which is scheduled to operate seven days a week for approximately 45 continuous days."

Another protest against the administration's immigration enforcement in Chicago is planned for Saturday morning.

The Trump Administration looks dimly upon protests at federal sites. The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed federal charges against a Georgia man for a firebomb attack on an ICE site in Atlanta in 2020.