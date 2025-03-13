WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ice | cbp | gotaways | trump | immigration | border patrol

CBP Posts 95 Percent Decrease in Nationwide 'Got-Aways'

By    |   Thursday, 13 March 2025 02:27 PM EDT

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol recorded a daily average of just 77 "got-aways" nationwide in the last 21 days, a 95% drop from the daily average recorded in the final year of the previous administration, according to internal data reviewed by Fox News.

Since President Donald Trump took office, CBP has recorded 5,889 got-aways, a term that refers to a person who is observed illegally crossing the border but not apprehended, across the country. Former President Joe Biden's administration recorded a daily average of 1,837 got-aways during fiscal year 2023, with 670,674 in total for that year.

Internal immigration data released earlier this week shows that illegal border crossings dropped sharply last month to the lowest point in decades, with about 8,300 apprehensions of illegal migrants reported by CBP in February.

On Thursday, a reporter asked Trump, "On the southern border, you've got [Department of Homeland Security] and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] who are reporting that there was a little bit of fudging of numbers during the Biden administration on both the catch and release side."

Trump responded, "I knew they were fake. Everybody knew they were fake … that administration was a horror show."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol recorded a daily average of just 77 "gotaways" nationwide in the last 21 days, a 95% drop from the daily average recorded in the final year of the previous administration, according to internal data reviewed by Fox News.
ice, cbp, gotaways, trump, immigration, border patrol
196
2025-27-13
Thursday, 13 March 2025 02:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved