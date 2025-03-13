CBP Posts 95 Percent Decrease in Nationwide 'Got-Aways'

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol recorded a daily average of just 77 "got-aways" nationwide in the last 21 days, a 95% drop from the daily average recorded in the final year of the previous administration, according to internal data reviewed by Fox News.

Since President Donald Trump took office, CBP has recorded 5,889 got-aways, a term that refers to a person who is observed illegally crossing the border but not apprehended, across the country. Former President Joe Biden's administration recorded a daily average of 1,837 got-aways during fiscal year 2023, with 670,674 in total for that year.

Internal immigration data released earlier this week shows that illegal border crossings dropped sharply last month to the lowest point in decades, with about 8,300 apprehensions of illegal migrants reported by CBP in February.

On Thursday, a reporter asked Trump, "On the southern border, you've got [Department of Homeland Security] and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] who are reporting that there was a little bit of fudging of numbers during the Biden administration on both the catch and release side."

Trump responded, "I knew they were fake. Everybody knew they were fake … that administration was a horror show."