Peruvian Man Accused of Killing Wife Blamed ICE for Disappearance

A Peruvian man accused of killing his wife told authorities Immigrations and Customs Enforcement was to blame for her disappearance, reported the Daily Caller.

Sheylla Cabrera, 33, of Lancaster, north of Los Angeles, was reported missing Aug. 12 to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She was found dead last week in California's Angeles National Forest.

Her husband, Jossimar Cabrera, was seen on security video "dragging a large object in a large piece of material" from the apartment complex where they lived with their three young sons, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Jossimar Cabrera fled to Peru after his wife's disappearance and has not been detained yet. The couple's three sons were found safe and taken into protective custody in Peru, according to the LASD.