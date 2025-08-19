ICE Nabs Gang Member With 24 Arrests, 16 Convictions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a notorious illegal alien gang member with a staggering rap sheet, alongside several other violent sex offenders, as part of its latest crackdown on criminal aliens, Newsmax has learned.

ICE officers took into custody Alejandro Lima-Ramirez, 46, a Mexican national and member of the violent Florencia 13 street gang, according to a Department of Homeland Security release provided exclusively to Newsmax. Lima-Ramirez's record includes 24 arrests across California and Oregon and 16 convictions for crimes ranging from drug trafficking and robbery to fraud and weapons charges.

"This illegal alien gang member with 24 arrests was allowed to terrorize American citizens because of sanctuary politicians," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Newsmax in a statement. "We will no longer allow sanctuary politicians to put American lives at risk."

McLaughlin hailed President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for the campaign to rid American streets of the "worst of the worst."

"President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring law and order to our communities," her statement continued. "If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will never return."

In addition to Lima-Ramirez, ICE announced the arrest of four other criminal aliens with convictions for horrific sex crimes against children:

Armando Isaias Bermejo , 42, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Rufino Rodriguez-Calzada , 48, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Sampson County, North Carolina.

Erasto Cruz , 56, convicted of sexual assault of a child in San Jacinto County, Texas.

Jose Del Angel-Salazar, 52, convicted of first-degree rape in Guilford County, North Carolina.

ICE officials say the arrests underscore the dangers posed by sanctuary city policies that allow repeat offenders to remain at large despite serious criminal histories.

The Department of Homeland Security is also using the announcement to call on patriotic Americans to consider careers in federal immigration enforcement.

"We need men and women committed to protecting our communities," DHS noted, pointing to recruitment opportunities at join.ice.gov.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this exclusive report.