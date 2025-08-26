WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ice | aliens | migrants | deporting | worst | trump administration | arrests

ICE Remains Focused on 'Worst of the Worst'

By    |   Tuesday, 26 August 2025 08:40 AM EDT

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump administration continues to focus on apprehending and deporting the 'worst of the worst' illegal migrants.

In recent days, ICE officers arrested aliens who included "pedophiles, drug traffickers, abusers, and other violent thugs," a senior Department of Homeland Security official told The Federalist in a statement.

"Day after day, ICE is going after the worst of the worst because under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem DHS will always put AMERICANS first," the senior DHS official said in the statement.

A DHS release provided exclusively to Newsmax last week said ICE had arrested Alejandro Lima-Ramirez, 46, a Mexican national and member of the violent Florencia 13 street gang.

Lima-Ramirez's record includes 24 arrests across California and Oregon and 16 convictions for crimes ranging from drug trafficking and robbery to fraud and weapons charges.

Now comes news that ICE arrested Jung Choi, a 53-year-old California resident and South Korean national convicted in 2020 of voluntary manslaughter, according to DHS documents exclusively provided to The Federalist.

In 2017, Choi assisted a male companion who murdered his wife.

Choi was paroled Friday, when ICE agents apprehended her to begin the process of sending her back to South Korea.

"We are not going to allow this murderer and criminal illegal alien to remain in our country," the DHS official told The Federalist.

DHS pointed out several other "worst of the worst" illegal migrants arrested during the past several days. They included:

  • Marion Andres Gomez-Arenas, 41, from Colombia. His rap sheet includes 23 criminal arrests and 18 convictions in the state of Georgia, according to DHS. Charges against Gomez-Arenas included fraud, forgery, shoplifting, driving under the influence, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
  • Zoilo Holguin-Tavarez, from the Dominican Republic. Convicted of possession of illegal substances with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to DHS.
  • Rigoberto Morales Hernandez, from Mexico. Convicted of illegal migrant smuggling in Albany, N.Y., according to DHS.
  • Madai Perez-Perez, 33, from Guatemala. Convicted on a charge of willful poisoning of food on a person in Placer County, California, according to DHS.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump administration continues to focus on apprehending and deporting the 'worst of the worst' illegal migrants.
ice, aliens, migrants, deporting, worst, trump administration, arrests
369
2025-40-26
Tuesday, 26 August 2025 08:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved