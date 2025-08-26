ICE Remains Focused on 'Worst of the Worst'

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump administration continues to focus on apprehending and deporting the 'worst of the worst' illegal migrants.

In recent days, ICE officers arrested aliens who included "pedophiles, drug traffickers, abusers, and other violent thugs," a senior Department of Homeland Security official told The Federalist in a statement.

"Day after day, ICE is going after the worst of the worst because under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem DHS will always put AMERICANS first," the senior DHS official said in the statement.

A DHS release provided exclusively to Newsmax last week said ICE had arrested Alejandro Lima-Ramirez, 46, a Mexican national and member of the violent Florencia 13 street gang.

Lima-Ramirez's record includes 24 arrests across California and Oregon and 16 convictions for crimes ranging from drug trafficking and robbery to fraud and weapons charges.

Now comes news that ICE arrested Jung Choi, a 53-year-old California resident and South Korean national convicted in 2020 of voluntary manslaughter, according to DHS documents exclusively provided to The Federalist.

In 2017, Choi assisted a male companion who murdered his wife.

Choi was paroled Friday, when ICE agents apprehended her to begin the process of sending her back to South Korea.

"We are not going to allow this murderer and criminal illegal alien to remain in our country," the DHS official told The Federalist.

DHS pointed out several other "worst of the worst" illegal migrants arrested during the past several days. They included:

Marion Andres Gomez-Arenas, 41, from Colombia. His rap sheet includes 23 criminal arrests and 18 convictions in the state of Georgia, according to DHS. Charges against Gomez-Arenas included fraud, forgery, shoplifting, driving under the influence, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Zoilo Holguin-Tavarez, from the Dominican Republic. Convicted of possession of illegal substances with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to DHS.

Rigoberto Morales Hernandez, from Mexico. Convicted of illegal migrant smuggling in Albany, N.Y., according to DHS.

Madai Perez-Perez, 33, from Guatemala. Convicted on a charge of willful poisoning of food on a person in Placer County, California, according to DHS.