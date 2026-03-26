ICE Agents Check IDs to Help TSA at Airports

Some Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have begun checking travelers' identification documents while assisting with long security lines at airports during the partial government shutdown.

The unusual deployment comes as a growing shortage of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, many of whom have been working without pay for weeks, has led to record wait times and mounting travel disruptions nationwide.

ICE agents stationed at several major airports have taken on expanded roles after receiving basic TSA training, The New York Times reported.

These duties include checking IDs, managing passenger flow, and assisting at security checkpoints — functions typically handled by TSA officers.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, ICE agents were seen directing passengers to insert identification into card readers, verifying credentials, and guiding them toward screening lanes, the Times reported.

Similar activity was reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where agents in ballistic vests checked documents and helped manage baggage flow.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the move, The Hill reported, stating that ICE personnel underwent "standard TSA training curriculum" and are now assisting with identification verification, crowd control, and logistics.

Officials say the added manpower is helping ease pressure on TSA, which has been stretched thin during the shutdown.

Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said the goal is to allow TSA agents to focus on "highly specialized screening roles" while ICE helps move lines more efficiently.

The staffing shortage has reached critical levels.

More than 50,000 TSA officers have been working without pay since mid-February, and hundreds have left their jobs.

Absentee rates have surged, with some airports reporting more than 11% of screeners calling out, contributing to hours-long lines and missed flights.

In response, the Trump administration deployed roughly 150 ICE officers earlier this week to assist at key travel hubs, including airports in Atlanta, New York, Houston, and New Orleans.

While some critics — including Democrat lawmakers and union leaders — have questioned whether ICE agents are adequately trained for such roles, TSA leadership has pushed back, noting that ICE officers are only performing non-specialized tasks and have received appropriate instruction.

Supporters of the move argue it reflects a necessary, common-sense response to a crisis created by Washington gridlock.

With TSA officers unpaid and airports struggling to function, ICE agents are helping maintain basic order and security while Congress remains deadlocked.

The broader issue, however, remains unresolved.

Nearly 50 aviation and travel industry groups have warned that the system is nearing a breaking point, urging lawmakers to act immediately to restore DHS funding.