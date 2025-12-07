WATCH TV LIVE

WSJ: IBM Nears Roughly $11 Billion Deal for Confluent

Sunday, 07 December 2025 10:27 PM EST

IBM is in advanced talks to acquire data infrastructure company Confluent for about $11 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, according to the report.

Confluent has a market capitalization of about $8.09 billion, as per LSEG-compiled data.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Confluent and IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


