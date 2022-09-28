×
Hurricane Ian Blows Shallow Water Away From the Florida Coast

Jonathan Myers rides a Onewheel scooter with his children Jaxson (bottom) and Eva on Cocoa Beach on September 28, 2022, as the eastern coast of central Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:08 PM EDT

Hurricane Ian’s winds pushed shallow water on the Florida coast back into the sea on Wednesday allowing people to walk on parts of the beach that are usually under water.

Ian began lashing Florida's Gulf Coast with powerful winds and drenching rain, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down as the eye of the Category 4 storm lurked just offshore.

At 7 a.m. Eastern, Ian was around 80 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, Florida, carrying maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It upgraded Ian an to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, though it said the storm was expected to weaken somewhat after reaching land.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned that people in four Gulf Coast counties were no longer safe to evacuate and urged residents to get off the roads and stay inside.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
