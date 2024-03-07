Dem Rep. Porter Stands by Claim Senate Race 'Rigged by Billionaires'

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., is sticking with her assessment that California politics, generally, and her Senate race, specifically, was "rigged by billionaires" following her Super Tuesday loss.

"Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign and voted to shake up the status quo in Washington," she wrote Thursday on X. "Because of you, we had the establishment running scared — withstanding 3 to 1 in TV spending and an onslaught of billionaires spending millions to rig this election."

"'Rigging' implies illegal manipulation of electoral outcomes, a serious violation undermining democracy," an X community note on Porter's post pointed out. "Outspending on advertising, supported by Citizens United v. FEC, falls under protected free speech, provided it adheres to campaign finance laws. It's not 'rigging.'"

Porter then responded by clarifying her choice of words, saying that by "rigged" she did not mean vote manipulation or the election process.

"Defending democracy means calling that out," she posted. "At no time have I ever undermined the vote count and election process in CA, which are beyond reproach."

Perhaps more a victim of California's nonpartisan primary system than anything else, Porter lost to fellow Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Republican runoff candidate Steve Garvey. The top two vote-getters moved general election in November.