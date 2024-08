Northeast Imperiled by 'Debby's Final Chapter'

The remnants of Debby picked up the pace Friday, moving north and northeast from the Carolinas and still packing a punch with heavy rains, flash flooding, and the threat of tornadoes.

The mid-Atlantic states and parts of New York and New England will see significant rainfall that could cause dangerous flooding into the weekend, even on parts of Interstate 95 near bigger cities, said Jon Porter, Accuweather's chief meteorologist. From eastern Virginia up to Vermont there may be an active stretch of tornadoes Friday, he said.

"There will be multiple threats in Debby's final chapter, and it's a dangerous one," Porter said.

The already drenched parts of northern Vermont that were hit by flash flooding twice last month were bracing for the possibility of more on Friday. Flooding that hit the northeastern part of the state on July 30 knocked out bridges, destroyed and damaged homes, and washed away roads in the rural town of Lyndon. It came three weeks after deadly flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. President Joe Biden approved Vermont's emergency declaration.

In South Carolina, the town of Moncks Corner was hit early Friday by flash flooding, with the National Weather Service saying it received reports of up to 3 feet of fast-moving water in roadways in the community about 30 miles from Charleston.

"We have multiple swift water rescue teams responding to flooded areas," officials in surrounding Berkeley County said on the the social platform X, and an emergency shelter was opened in the town, which earlier in the week had been damaged after Debby spawned tornadoes.

Debby was downgraded to a tropical depression by late Thursday afternoon, and was a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. It made landfall early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Then, Debby made a second landfall early Thursday in South Carolina as a tropical storm.

At least eight people have died related to Debby. The latest was identified as Hilda Windsor Jones, a 78-year-old woman who was home alone when a tree fell during the storm Thursday night, splitting open her mobile home in the community of Browns Summit northeast of Greensboro, North Carolina, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said.

Tornado warnings were issued throughout North Carolina and Virginia into the night Thursday. A tornado watch was in effect until Friday afternoon in parts of Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

On Thursday, tornadoes spawned by Debby leveled homes, damaged a school and killed one person, as the tropical system dropped heavy rain and flooded communities across the Carolinas.

It only took 15 seconds for a tornado to devastate Genesis Cooper's home in Lucama, North Carolina, a small town about 40 miles east of Raleigh. He almost slept through it — if not for an alert on his wife's phone.

He, his wife and their 20-year-old son huddled in a bathroom with blankets. They felt vibrations and heard glass shattering before hearing a sudden boom.

"I can't even describe it. It's like, suction, that's what it felt like," Cooper said. "Like something is squeezing, like your ears are popping."

The superintendent of Wilson County Schools confirmed damage at Springfield Middle School, where sections of the walls and roof are gone or compromised.

Drone footage showed portions of the school's roof ripped off, exposing rafters and duct work. A section of wall had crumbled onto the soggy green lawn, which was strewn with twisted pieces of metal roof and shredded insulation.

Meanwhile, a dam north of Fayetteville, North Carolina, broke Thursday morning as Debby drenched the area. Between 12 and 15 homes were evacuated, but no one was injured and no structures were damaged, Harnett County spokesperson Desiree Patrick said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a briefing Thursday that the state had activated more National Guard troops and added additional vehicles that can rescue people in floods.

Townspeople had helped fill sandbags Wednesday before up to 3 feet of floodwaters backed into the downtown area overnight in Bladenboro, where deputies posted photos of a patrol car damaged by a fallen tree, as well as roads that had been washed out.

Forrest Lennon, the owner of Diamond Dave's Grill in Bladenboro, was counting his blessings even though 5 inches of floodwater made its way into the restaurant he and his wife have owned since September. The previous owner said 3 feet of water inundated the building during the last two serious hurricanes, Matthew and Florence.

"It could have been a lot worse," Lennon said, adding that they did everything they could to prepare.

More flooding was expected in North and South Carolina. Up to 6 more inches of rain could fall before Debby clears those states. Parts of Maryland, upstate New York and Vermont could get similar rainfall totals by the end of the weekend, the weather service said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster warned Thursday that Debby's effects weren't completely over as rain-swollen rivers carry floodwaters downstream.

"We've passed some dangers, but there's still plenty," McMaster said. "So don't let your guard down yet."