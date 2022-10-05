×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hurricane ian | death toll | florida | hurricane andrew

Hurricane Ian Likely Florida's Deadliest in 87 Years

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 05 October 2022 10:28 PM EDT

Hurricane Ian is shaping to be one of the deadliest storms in Florida's history as authorities confirm 72 deaths thus far, with the final number potentially reaching into the hundreds, The Washington Post reported.

County sheriffs have reported far more deaths than the official count, with the total currently reaching at least 103. The reported death toll already puts Ian above 1992's Hurricane Andrew, which killed 65 individuals.

The last time Florida saw such a tragic loss of life from a hurricane was 1935's Labor Day hurricane, a Category 5 storm that killed 408 people, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"I don't want to scare people, but they need to understand: The leading cause of death is going to be drowning," former Federal Emergency Management Agency head Craig Fugate stated. "Storm surge doesn't sound inherently deadly unless you understand it."

Although Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated that only direct deaths from the storm will count, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission includes a variety of factors when deciding whether to catalog a storm death.

"We include motor vehicle accidents if someone is trying to evacuate and they hydroplane," FMEC spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the Post. "If someone had a heart attack when medical services were down ... if there was any suspicion it was related to a hurricane, that's a storm death."

According to the Fort Myers News-Press, most who passed due to complications caused by Ian were located in Lee County, all between 51 and 95 years old. Meanwhile, Collier County also saw substantial losses of life.

Three Collier residents between the ages of 60 and 70 were reported as drowning in the storm. Another was pronounced dead after falling while attempting to flee the devastating wreckage.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Hurricane Ian is shaping to be one of the deadliest storms in Florida's history as authorities confirm 72 deaths thus far, with the final number potentially reaching into the hundreds, The Washington Post reported.
hurricane ian, death toll, florida, hurricane andrew
290
2022-28-05
Wednesday, 05 October 2022 10:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved