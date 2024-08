Hurricane Ernesto Triggers Rip Currents, House Collapse

Even with the storm hundreds of miles offshore, Hurricane Ernesto was still being felt Saturday along much of the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, with dangerous rip currents forcing public beaches to close during one of the final busy weekends of the summer season.

The storm’s high surf and swells also contributed to coastal damage, including the collapse of an unoccupied beach house into the water along North Carolina’s narrow barrier islands.

Hurricane specialist Philippe Papin from the National Hurricane Center said Ernesto, which made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday, was a “pretty large” hurricane with a “large footprint of seas and waves” affecting the central Florida Atlantic coastline all the way north to Long Island in New York.

“That whole entire region in the eastern U.S. coastline are expecting to have high seas and significant rip current threats along the coast,” Papin said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes rip currents as “powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water” that move at speeds of up to 8 feet (2.44 meters) per second.

In New York City, officials closed ocean-facing beaches to swimming and wading in Brooklyn and Queens on Saturday and Sunday, citing National Weather Service predictions of a dangerous rip current threat with possible ocean swells of up to 6 feet (1.8 meters). Lifeguards were still on hand, patrolling the beaches and telling people to stay out of the water.

“New Yorkers should know the ocean is more powerful than you are, particularly this weekend,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “Do not risk your life, or the lives of first responders, by swimming while our beaches are closed.”

The National Weather Service also warned of the potential for rip currents at popular Delaware and New Jersey beaches and as far north as Massachusetts, urging swimmers to take “extreme caution” over the weekend.

In North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the National Park Service confirmed the collapse of the house Friday night in Rodanthe, one of several communities on Hatteras Island. No injuries were reported, the park service reported.

The park service said in a statement that other homes in and near Rodanthe appeared to have sustained damage.

It was the seventh such house collapse over the past four years on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a 70-mile (110-kilometer) stretch from Bodie Island to Ocracoke Island that's managed by the federal government. The sixth house collapsed in June.

The low-lying barrier islands are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both the Pamlico Sound and the sea as the planet warms. Rising sea levels frustrate efforts to hold properties in place.

The park service urged visitors this weekend to avoid the Rodanthe beaches and surf, adding that dangerous debris may be on the beach and the water for several miles. A portion of national seashore land north of Rodanthe also was closed to the public. Significant debris removal wasn’t expected until early next week after the elevated sea conditions subside, the National Park Service said.

The National Weather Service issued coastal flooding and high surf advisories for the Outer Banks through early Monday. It also warned of weekend threats of rip currents, large waves or both reaching north to Virginia and Maryland beaches and south along the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia, and much of Florida.

In Bermuda, tens of thousands of utility customers lost power as the Category 1 storm arrived with heavy rains that were expected to cause dangerous flash flooding.