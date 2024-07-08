WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hurricane | beryl | flights | cancellations | airlines | travel | weather

US Airlines Cancel Over 1,300 Flights Due to Hurricane Beryl

Monday, 08 July 2024 07:05 AM EDT

Airlines in the United States canceled more than 1,300 flights Monday as Hurricane Beryl intensified and made landfall in Texas.

A total of 1,331 flights were canceled and 505 flights were delayed as of 6.06 a.m. ET, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

United Airlines led the list with 406 flights, followed by Southwest Airlines at 268.

Both United and Southwest issued travel advisories citing Hurricane Beryl impacting flights in airports including Austin, Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Houston among others in the region.

Beryl, which left a trail of destruction this week in the Caribbean, killing at least 11 people, was now a category 1 hurricane and may strengthen into a category 2 by landfall on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The largest ports in Texas also closed operations and vessel traffic on Sunday after Beryl intensified.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday warned of thunderstorms impacting travel across the country.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Airlines in the United States canceled more than 1,300 flights Monday as Hurricane Beryl intensified and made landfall in Texas.
hurricane, beryl, flights, cancellations, airlines, travel, weather, holiday, weekend
153
2024-05-08
Monday, 08 July 2024 07:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved