Tags: hunterbiden | art | joebiden | newyork | berges

Hunter Biden NYC Art Show Marks Slim Turnout on Second Day

two people walk past the gallery
The Georges Berges Gallery. (Sipa via AP)

By    |   Sunday, 24 October 2021 09:59 PM

Three people showed up to gander on day two of Hunter Biden's art show in New York City.  

But the draw was higher than three. According to the New York Post, seven people who had planned on strolling past some of the president's son's paintings were denied entry into the Georges Berges Gallery.

"You're not going to see much of a crowd today," Berges, the gallery owner, said on Sunday.

Upon being asked if there would be plans for a formal opening, Berges added that he didn't "know."

As to the limited number of guests, the Post reported that the gallery had been using a team of attorneys to vet guests, expressing that there's "a whole process to get in.

The only guests noted were a couple and a man named "Sal" from New Jersey. As Sal puts it, Hunter's works are "great. I'm a Republican and I think those were great. His paintings were very good."

Admittedly, Sal said he was "shocked" by his own reaction. “I like six of them very much," he said.

When asked if he would buy one of the paintings, that can fetch anywhere from $75,000 to $500,000, Sal said, "We'll see."

Sunday, 24 October 2021 09:59 PM
