US Prosecutors File New Hunter Biden Criminal Case: CNN Report

Federal prosecutors have filed a new criminal case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter, CNN reported Thursday evening, citing people who'd been briefed on the matter.

The network said he was being charged with nine different counts arising from an ongoing Justice Department probe of his taxes.

These reportedly include: failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false tax return, CNN said.

Back in July, charges hanging over the president's son were nearly resolved until a hotly contested plea deal fell apart. Deal critics insisted it smacked of "sweetheart" politics, lenient because of Hunter's lineage and influence.

Now come the new charges. CNN said they're linked to Hunter's involvement in foreign businesses and overseas business deals. House Republicans have put those same business dealings under a microscope as they look into suspicions President Joe Biden and his family profited from influence peddling and other allegedly sketchy business practices.

They are poised to vote on initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Biden next week, and insist Hunter must provide testimony to the House under subpoena and the threat of contempt charges.

Federal prosecutors have been closely examining Hunter Biden's finances since 2018; as previously reported by Newsmax, Trump-appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss was named a special counsel on the case in August.

Hunter Biden made millions of dollars from private equity deals, consulting fees and other means in nations as diverse as Ukraine, China and Romania.