Judge: Hunter Biden Ignoring Tax Trial at 'Own Peril'

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi warned Hunter Biden to keep up with the pretrial deadlines in his tax fraud case, despite the first son's efforts to dismiss it in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the New York Post reported Friday.

On Thursday, the federal judge rejected prosecutors' request to force the 54-year-old Biden to hand over documents as well as a submission of jury instructions ahead of the trial slated for June 20. However, Scarsi admonished Biden, warning him that efforts to avoid the set date would be made "at his own peril."

"To be clear," Scarsi said, "the court has not vacated the pretrial schedule, and absent a request for relief, Mr. Biden ignores the court's orders at his own peril."

"If the 9th Circuit dismisses the interlocutory appeal for lack of jurisdiction, the court intends to proceed to trial without significant delay."

Biden, according to prosecutors, has not paid at least $1.4 million in taxes and instead spent his money on "drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes."

Biden has denied the charges.