Judge Agrees to Release Hunter Biden Plea Deal

The federal judge who rejected Hunter Biden's plea deal has agreed to release the proposed settlement publicly.

Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday granted a request by NBC reporter Tom Winter for the full Hunter Biden plea deal to be released, The Messenger reported. Neither Biden's lawyers nor prosecutors objected.

Hunter Biden's proposed plea deal with federal prosecutors was ordered to be released by noon Wednesday. A leaked version of the proposed plea deal was widely shared in the media last week.

Large portions of the agreement were read in court July 26, when Hunter Biden's proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge hit a snag due to Noreika saying she needed more time to review the agreement.

"Those agreements should be publicly docketed given that they were discussed in open court and played a role in Your Honor's decision on the proposed plea deal," Winter wrote in his request.

Hunter Biden initially had agreed to plead guilty to two tax evasion charges and minor gun charges, much to the protest of Republican lawmakers.

After Noreika rejected the deal, the first son pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000, prosecutors allege.

The Republican heads of three House committees on Monday announced in a letter they will investigate the circumstances surrounding Biden's failed plea deal, the New York Post reported.

The letter, signed by Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., was sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland less than one week after Noreika rejected the plea deal after describing it as "not standard" and questioning the deal's diversion agreement.

Noreika ordered attorneys Friday to raise issues with her chambers, not the court clerk.

The order came two days after an employee at a law firm representing Biden allegedly misrepresented her identity to the clerk's office during a phone call.

Reuters contributed to this story.