Hunter Biden Refuses to Apologize to Melania Trump

Hunter Biden offered a blunt expletive in saying he will not apologize to first lady Melania Trump over comments involving disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump threatened to sue Biden for more than $1 billion after he suggested that Epstein introduced her to President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" posted Thursday, with the host saying he held a legal letter demanding a retraction, Biden was asked whether he would apologize to the first lady.

"F**k that. That's not going to happen," Hunter Biden said before chuckling.

Callaghan said Melania Trump was seeking $1 billion in damages if the show doesn't take down video showing Biden's accusations and if the former first son doesn't offer a formal apology.

"First of all is, what I said was what I have heard and seen reported and written primarily from Michael Wolff," Biden said. "But also dating back all the way to 2019 when The New York Times, Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman reported that sources said Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be the person who introduced Donald Trump to Melania at that time."

He also cited Vanity Fair excerpts of a book.

"The fact of the matter is, I don't think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a designed distraction," he said.

Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, accused the Trumps of being bullies and challenged them to sit for a deposition.

"If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that — and all the known associates around them at the time of whatever time they met — I'm more than happy to provide them the platform to do it," he said.

During an appearance Aug. 5 on Callaghan's podcast, Hunter Biden was asked why the Trump administration might be withholding documents related to Epstein, who died in federal custody in August 2019 awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

"Do I think that there's an actual [client] list?" Biden said. "No, I don't think that there's an actual list. I don't think that he was that stupid. But do I think that what they do have implicates [Trump]? Yeah, I think so."

"You know, I mean, Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are like so wide and deep."