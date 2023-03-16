WH Answers Oversight Claim Linking Hallie Biden to Chinese Money

The White House on Thursday issued a blunt statement aiming to defuse a House Oversight Committee claim that bank records suggest President Biden's daughter-in-law Hallie was among those who received financial benefit through a Chinese energy company.

The statement from Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, said: “After a disgusting attack lamenting that the President’s deceased son Beau was never prosecuted while he was alive, Congressman Comer has now decided to go after Beau’s widow. Instead of bizarrely attacking the President’s family, perhaps House Republicans should focus on working with the President to deliver results for American families on important priorities like lowering costs and strengthening health care.”

The legal team for President Joe Biden's son Hunter also commented: The statement was as follows: "Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a privately owned, legitimate energy company in China. As part of that joint venture, Hunter received his portion of good-faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden ... whom he was involved with at the time and sharing expenses.

"The accounts so dramatically listed by Representative [James] Comer belonged to Hunter, his uncle and Hallie — nobody else."

Earlier in the day, reports on the matter emerged via Oversight.

According to the panel, bank records involved in its probe of the business relationships of Joe's son Hunter revealed that Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, used his company to transfer money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown Biden.

Hallie Biden is widow of the president's late son, Beau, and she had relationship with Hunter Biden for a short time. The panel said she received $35,000 over two transfers in 2017.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., says Chinese firm Energy HK Ltd. wired Walker $3 million just before those transfers.

Walker then sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Biden family.

"Everyone says it was an energy deal," Comer said on Fox News. "Well, it looks to me like these people, who were closely aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, sent $3 million to a shell corporation and then they turned around and split it three ways with one-third going to the Biden family, three different family members, for no apparent reason."

The panel is, among other things, seeking evidence that Hunter peddled or otherwise abused access to his father, who was also vice president under Barack Obama, to secure financial benefits.

The Bidens have denied such alleged abuses.