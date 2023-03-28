Hunter's Art Dealer Doesn't Give Committee Requested Info

Georges Bergès, the art dealer who sold Hunter Biden's paintings to anonymous buyers, failed to proved information by Monday's deadline to the House Oversight Committee, Breitbart News reports.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., ordered Bergès on March 14 to comply with requests for "any information regarding who is buying Mr. Biden's art" or face a subpoena.

"This information will inform our legislation on matters that are within the jurisdiction of this Committee," said Comer, who in the past has stated that he is 95% certain Hunter Biden's artwork has made its way to China, which could compromise the president.

The artwork was priced for sale at between $75,000 and $500,000 even though Hunter Biden was a beginner. After accusations that sales of the art could be seen as a means to garner influence, an agreement was made for buyers to remain anonymous.

Breitbart reported that the Oversight Committee said it has received correspondence from Bergès' attorney and that it will soon follow up with him.