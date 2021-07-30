Hunter Biden to His Critics: 'F*** 'Em'

Hunter Biden rudely dismissed critics of his artwork during a Thursday interview on the "Nota Bene: This Week in the Art World" podcast.

During a Thursday interview, he was asked what he has to say to those who question the price of his art and are raising concerns about who the buyers might be.

"Other than 'f*** 'em,'" Biden said. "I’d be amazed if my art had sold for $10. ... The price is completely subjective."

He also said: "To become an artist and subject yourself to that … criticism of sharing your art to wider audience than your friends and family is, at least in my book, is a pretty courageous thing to do."

And Biden added: "The last two and a half years of my life … have been the most amazing time in my life – despite all of the constant, constant attacks and tension. I’ve applied myself to something that gives me an incredible sense of purpose."

The White House had claimed Biden and President Joe Biden's administration would be left in the dark about the anonymous bidders for the artwork in sales this September. They have offered assurances that safeguards are in place to prevent the appearance of access to the White House and any influence over policy being purchased.

But it was reported that Hunter Biden is going to attend viewings of the art in Los Angeles and New York with Georges Bergès Gallery, with the reports citing an elevated risk of Biden interacting with bidders in spite of any efforts at anonymity.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said officials will not know the final buyer – with Bergès, though a close friend of Hunter's, keeping the final buyer's identity to himself. Still, some in the media have raised the prospect of a buyer boasting of a Hunter Biden purchase on social media or via conventional news outlets.

The Washington Post has noted some of the artwork by the president’s son could be listed at prices as high as $500,000.