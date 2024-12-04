UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot at NY Hotel

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot in the chest by a masked gunman on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan, several media outlets reported, citing police officials.

The New York Police Department said a man was shot in front of the Hilton's address around 6:40 a.m. ET and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, but did not confirm the victim's identity.

Thompson, 50, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the New York Post reported.

Thompson arrived early at the hotel around 6:46 a.m., when a masked man allegedly waiting for him fired at the CEO repeatedly, police sources told the Post.

The suspect spotted Thompson and began to fire from a distance, striking him multiple times, police sources added.

Police officers were still searching for the gunman, a white male who fled on foot along Sixth Avenue, The New York Times reported. The suspect was wearing a cream-colored jacket, a black face mask and a gray backpack.

UnitedHealth Group was hosting a scheduled investor event at the Hilton on Wednesday, but CEO Andrew Witty took the stage about one hour after its start to announce it was canceling the remainder of the program.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," Witty said.

UnitedHealth issued a statement later Wednesday morning:

We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.

Thompson was named UnitedHealthcare CEO in April 2021 after working at the company since 2004 in several departments, according to the company's web site. He lives in Minnesota, The Times reported.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

According to official crime statistics, there had been 347 murders in New York City this year.