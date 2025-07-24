Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Hulk Hogan, the mustachioed, headscarf-wearing icon in the world of professional wrestling, died Thursday, Florida police and WWE said. He was 71.

TMZ Sports first reported Hogan's death on social media. On its website, the outlet said the former wrestler had suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

Reuters reported Hogan's death was confirmed to Us Weekly by family members.

Hogan's manager also confirmed the wrestling legend's death to the Los Angeles NBC affiliate.

"RIP to the great Hulk Hogan, who lived right here in FL-13. It was an honor to be your Representative. Gone, but the legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., posted on X with video of Hogan promoting "Trump-a-mania" in support of President Donald Trump.

It was reported in June that the WWE Hall of Famer had been hospitalized, but his representative said in a statement to E! News that there is "no reason to panic."

Hogan has been experiencing ongoing "problems with his back" and recently had neck surgery, which had "indeed been successful," the representative confirmed.

Speculation over Hogan's health was fueled by comments made by YouTuber Bubba the Love Sponge, who claimed that the wrestler was "in the hospital" and "might not make it."

Last July, Hogan took to the stage at the Republican National Convention amid chants of "USA! USA! USA!"

"And no matter the odds, he always finds a way to win. And when he's back in our White House, America is going to start winning again!" Hogan said of Trump, the GOP's then-nominee.

"Well, let me tell you something, brother. When I came here tonight, there was so much energy in this room, I felt maybe I was in Madison Square Garden getting ready to win another world title."

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was regarded as one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time after rocketing to stardom with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in the 1980s.

He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

He made occasional nonwrestling appearances on WWE programming over the past few years, most recently to promote his Real American Beer company.

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including a reality show about his life on VH1, "Hogan Knows Best."

Hogan grew up in Tampa and lived in the nearby city of Clearwater at the time of his death.

In 2016, a Florida jury awarded Hogan $115 million in his sex tape lawsuit against Gawker Media. Hogan sued after Gawker in 2012 posted a video of him having sex with his former best friend's wife. Hogan contended the post violated his privacy.

WWE posted a note on X saying it was saddened to learn the WWE Hall of Famer had passed away.

"One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans," it said.

Earlier this year, Hulk Hogan was caught in the crossfire amid his ex-wife Linda Hogan and daughter Brooke Hogan's public feud.

Brooke Hogan revealed she was estranged from both of her parents but for separate reasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.