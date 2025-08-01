Florida Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Hulk Hogan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that U.S. and Florida flags be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the late professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.
Hogan, 71, died of a heart attack last week. He lived in Clearwater, Fla., at the time of his death.
DeSantis directed the flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, and at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset on Aug. 1.
"In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as 'Hulk Hogan Day' in Florida," DeSantis said on X.
"Rest in peace, brother."
Solange Reyner ✉
Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.
© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.