Florida Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Hulk Hogan

Friday, 01 August 2025 01:56 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that U.S. and Florida flags be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the late professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, 71, died of a heart attack last week. He lived in Clearwater, Fla., at the time of his death.

DeSantis directed the flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, and at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset on Aug. 1.

"In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as 'Hulk Hogan Day' in Florida," DeSantis said on X.

"Rest in peace, brother."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.





