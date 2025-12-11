HUD Links Migration to Higher Housing Costs

A new federal housing report has intensified debate over the impact of recent immigration levels on the U.S. housing market, as top administration officials say the data confirms that rapid population growth during former President Joe Biden's tenure pushed up costs for low-income Americans.

A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report on worst-case housing needs found that low-income households unable to receive federal rental assistance continued to face severe affordability pressures from 2021 to 2023.

The agency reported that 8.46 million households spent more than half their income on rent during that period, a level HUD says was intensified by historically high immigration levels.

The report notes that the foreign-born population grew by more than six million between 2021 and 2024, the sharpest increase recorded in such a short window.

It concludes that the population surge added significant demand to a housing market already struggling with limited supply.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner said the data confirms that migration pressure played a measurable role in reducing affordable options for lower-income households.

In a message posted to X on Dec. 3, Turner wrote, "6 months of ZERO illegals released into our country. 2 million illegals removed. Rents drop for the fourth straight month."

Vice President JD Vance reposted Turner's message and added his own assessment that immigration levels had become a direct driver of housing inflation.

"The connection between illegal immigration and skyrocketing housing costs is as clear as day. We are proud to be moving in the right direction. Still so much to do," Vance said.

Turner reiterated in interviews that high levels of unlawful migration placed stress on supply and contributed to elevated rents.

He said that more aggressive border enforcement had begun to relieve some of the pressure.

The HUD report also showed that in 2023, fewer than 60 affordable units were available per 100 very low-income renters, and fewer than 40 per 100 extremely low-income renters, pointing to persistent scarcity.

Independent housing researchers note that broader supply shortages have affected prices nationwide, citing decades of underbuilding and rising construction costs.

Recent analyses from academic housing centers and nonprofit researchers indicate that multiple factors influence rental inflation. However, several have acknowledged that rapid population increases can intensify local price spikes, particularly in regions with limited room for expansion.

The HUD findings arrive as President Donald Trump's administration pursues expanded border enforcement and proposes new incentives for states and developers to boost the construction of low-income units.

Republican lawmakers say the report underscores the need to control migration to stabilize prices for working families. At the same time, some housing advocates argue that long-term investment in new supply remains the most critical factor.