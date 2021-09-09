Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bid for Arkansas Governor Endorsed by Maggie's List

Maggie’s List, a political action committee promoting the election of conservative women to government posts, has officially endorsed former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s bid to become governor of Arkansas.

The group also issued endorsements for other Republican women vying for office in 2022.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019," the group said on its website. "A trusted confidant of the president, Sarah advised him on everything from press and communications strategy to personnel and policy.

"For two and a half years, Sarah worked closely with the president, battling with the media, working with lawmakers and CEOs, and accompanying the president on every foreign trip, including dozens of meetings with foreign leaders. Sarah is only the third woman – and the very first mom – to ever hold the job of White House press secretary."

In a statement to The Hill, Maggie’s List national spokesperson Jennifer Carroll said, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a proven leader who will bring so much to the governor’s office of Arkansas. Her relentless work ethic, along with her fiscal conservatism and advocacy for Arkansas families, make her the right individual to serve as governor."

According to The Hill, Maggie’s List also endorsed Reps. Kay Granger, R-Texas, Ann Wagner, R-Mo., and Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., for reelection. In addition, it endorsed Florida Republican House candidate Amanda Makki, who is running in the state's 13th congressional district.

"Supporting and reelecting these outstanding women to Congress will not only help take back the House but they will also safeguard and continue to promote our values of fiscal conservatism, less government, more personal responsibility, and a strong national security," Carroll said.

The Hill noted that the Arkansas GOP primary will likely emerge as one of the most watched races of the 2022 election cycle. Sanders is facing Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the first woman and Republican to hold the position.

The Sanders’ campaign had raised $9 million, officials said in July.