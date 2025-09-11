Lutnick to Newsmax: Trump Economy About to Explode

President Donald Trump's economy is about to deliver explosive growth, despite jobs numbers in August coming in lower than expected, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted in an extensive interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

"Our economy, the Donald Trump economy, is coming in the beginning of next year," Lutnick told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He's got more than $10 trillion of factories. When those factories get in the ground, they get the permits, and the bulldozers start. People are operating those bulldozers, jobs, jobs, jobs."

Construction, he added, will be the first wave of growth, and workers can expect strong demand because "everybody's going to try to hire you." Then comes the manufacturing boom, said Lutnick. "You're going to see our GDP growth go off the charts."

Meanwhile, Lutnick accused former President Joe Biden's administration of having "bent" government statistics for political purposes, referring to Bureau of Labor Statistics revisions that overstated job creation by more than 900,000 jobs.

"You can't be that wrong when you're in this statistical business," he said. "If you're in an election year, right, if you're the leader of the statistical business, what's your only job? Let's try to get these numbers right."

Political influence, he argued, skewed the agency's work. "What we've seen is the career staff, right below the political, and the Biden administration had the politicals. So you put those two together, what you're going to get is skewed numbers, things that are just not right," Lutnick said, adding that Trump was right to dismiss Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after the weak July jobs report.

"Anybody who gets their statistics wrong, who's in the statistics business, should be dismissed," Lutnick said. "They tried to bend these statistics to try to have an outcome that's political. That's what the Bureau of Labor Statistics was doing. The fact that she got caught is fantastic because you've got to get these statistics right, not bent."

Lutnick also defended Trump's tariffs, citing recent Producer Price Index data as proof critics were wrong.

"Tariffs are not inflation," Lutnick said. "It is outrageous that people think tariffs are inflation. What inflation means is, 'I'm going to go buy this tie, and I know the tie is going to cost $30. But next year, I think the tie is going to cost $33. And the year after, it's going to cost $36. So I have in my head 10% inflation. If this tie is made in Italy, and it's going to cost $31.50 now, so what? It's not going to change next year, the year after, the year after. And if I want to buy an American tie, I can buy an American tie.' That's not inflation."

Energy prices, he added, are the key driver in holding inflation down, and Trump will continue pushing them lower. "That's driving down the cost of all of us in our pocketbooks," he said. "Groceries are down. I'm telling you, inflation is not part of our future."

Lutnick said he is not concerned about the Supreme Court weighing in on whether Trump overreached by imposing tariffs without congressional approval. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled 7-4 last month that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, but Lutnick pointed out that two of the four judges siding with Trump were Democrats.

That reasoning, he said, will carry at the Supreme Court. "What they wrote in the dissent — and you're going to see that dissent is going to be very similar to what the Supreme Court is going to decide — is you need to put the power of the foreign policy leadership in the only person all the United States of America has elected, our president. If you don't let him hold it, you're setting our country in the wrong place."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com