Man Filmed Flying Over NY's Times Square on Hoverboard

A man flew above New York’s Times Square on a hoverboard, according to videos appearing on social media this week, Daily Caller reported.

A video posted on Instagram by WhatIsNewYork shows the man, dressed in black and wearing a helmet, standing on what appears to be a hover-copter as he flies above the heads of pedestrians on the street.

In the comments of the post, people noted how similar the incident was to the Green Goblin from Marvel, with one user completing the comparison by asking where Spider Man was.

Digital Trends even raised speculation that the event could have been a stunt to draw attention to an upcoming Spider Man movie, but admitted there was no evidence to support that theory.

Gothamist reported that the vehicle in the video appears to be an Omni Hoverboard, which costs between $10,000 and $20,000.

Drone expert Jake Dobkin said that “According to the NYPD, it’s illegal to take off in an aircraft outside of the local airports."

In any case, the trend of flying unusual vehicles has apparently reached both coasts of the United States, as last year the FAA and FBI looked into several reports of someone wearing a jetpack and flying thousands of feet above Los Angeles International Airport.